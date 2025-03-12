CJ Abrams Injury: Exits with apparent injury

Abrams was removed in the bottom of the first inning of Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros due to an apparent injury, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

After leading off the inning with a triple, Abrams appeared to crouch down in discomfort once he reached third base. He motioned to the team trainer to examine him, and after a brief checkup, Abrams was pulled from the contest. The Nationals should provide more details on Abrams' injury later Wednesday.