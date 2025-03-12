Fantasy Baseball
CJ Abrams Injury: Expected back in lineup Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Nationals manager Dave Martinez said that Abrams was lifted from Wednesday's contest versus the Astros due to cramping in both quads but is scheduled to return to the lineup Thursday against the Rays, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

Abrams' quads cramped up following a leadoff triple in the first inning Wednesday, but he's going to be fine. The young shortstop is 9-for-30 with a home run in 10 Grapefruit League games this spring.

