CJ Abrams Injury: Likely to sit again Friday due to ankle

X-rays on Abrams' left ankle came back negative Thursday, but manager Blake Butera said Abrams will likely need to sit again Friday, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Butera said Abrams will hopefully be back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins after he initially injured his ankle in the ninth inning of Wednesday's contest. With Abrams out Thursday against the Rangers, Jose Tena made the start at second base and hit cleanup for the Nationals. He went 0-for-3 with a trio of strikeouts and one walk in the 2-0 loss.