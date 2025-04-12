Fantasy Baseball
CJ Abrams Injury: Placed on 10-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

The Nationals placed Abrams on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a right hip flexor strain.

Abrams missed two games earlier in the week due to a right hip issue, and he aggravated the injury while stealing second base against the Marlins on Friday. He was evaluated by Nationals' medical staff Saturday, and it was determined that the severity of the injury warranted a stint on the IL. In Abrams' absence, the Nationals could turn to Paul DeJong to slide over from third base to shortstop, which would give Jose Tena more opportunities to get some starts at the hot corner.

