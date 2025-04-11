Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
CJ Abrams headshot

CJ Abrams Injury: Removed early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 5:25pm

Abrams was pulled from Friday's game against Miami due to an apparent injury, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

It's not immediately clear what kind of injury Abrams is dealing with, though it may have something to do with the hip/thigh injury that held him out of two games earlier in the week. If the All-Star shortstop ends up needing to miss more time, Amed Rosario and Jose Tena would be candidates for additional starts in the infield.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now