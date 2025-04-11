CJ Abrams Injury: Removed early

Abrams was pulled from Friday's game against Miami due to an apparent injury, Bobby Blanco of MASNSports.com reports.

It's not immediately clear what kind of injury Abrams is dealing with, though it may have something to do with the hip/thigh injury that held him out of two games earlier in the week. If the All-Star shortstop ends up needing to miss more time, Amed Rosario and Jose Tena would be candidates for additional starts in the infield.