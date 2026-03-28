CJ Abrams News: Away from team
Abrams is currently away from the Nationals due to a death in his family, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
The Nationals haven't officially placed the 25-year-old on the bereavement list, but a move could come in the near future. Nasim Nunez will start at shortstop while Abrams is away, opening up second base for Jorbit Vivas.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ Abrams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ Abrams See More