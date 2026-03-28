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CJ Abrams News: Away from team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Abrams is currently away from the Nationals due to a death in his family, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The Nationals haven't officially placed the 25-year-old on the bereavement list, but a move could come in the near future. Nasim Nunez will start at shortstop while Abrams is away, opening up second base for Jorbit Vivas.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
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