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CJ Abrams News: Back in action Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2026 at 9:20am

Abrams (personal) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth Sunday against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

The 25-year-old shortstop was away from the team for Saturday's contest due to a death in his family, but he's rejoined the club in Chicago for Sunday's series finale. Abrams went 1-for-4 with two RBI in the season opener Thursday.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
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