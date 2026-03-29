CJ Abrams News: Back in action Sunday
Abrams (personal) is starting at shortstop and batting sixth Sunday against the Cubs, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.
The 25-year-old shortstop was away from the team for Saturday's contest due to a death in his family, but he's rejoined the club in Chicago for Sunday's series finale. Abrams went 1-for-4 with two RBI in the season opener Thursday.
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