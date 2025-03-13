CJ Abrams News: Back in action Thursday

Abrams (quadricep) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Rays, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

As expected, Abrams has been cleared to return to action following his precautionary removal from Wednesday's game against the Astros when he experienced cramping in both of his quads after legging out a triple. He enters Thursday's contest having hit .300 with one home run and three RBI over 30 at-bats in the Grapefruit League.