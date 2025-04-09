Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
CJ Abrams headshot

CJ Abrams News: Checking back into lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Abrams (thigh) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Abrams was held out of the lineup for the past two games while dealing with right thigh tightness, but the Nationals never expressed much concern that the issue would force the young shortstop to the injured list. He'll be back at his familiar spot atop the lineup and in the infield for the series finale, while Paul DeJong shifts back over to third base after making the last two starts at shortstop.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now