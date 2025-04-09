CJ Abrams News: Checking back into lineup

Abrams (thigh) will start at shortstop and bat leadoff in Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Abrams was held out of the lineup for the past two games while dealing with right thigh tightness, but the Nationals never expressed much concern that the issue would force the young shortstop to the injured list. He'll be back at his familiar spot atop the lineup and in the infield for the series finale, while Paul DeJong shifts back over to third base after making the last two starts at shortstop.