CJ Abrams headshot

CJ Abrams News: Cracks first homer of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Abrams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.

Abrams spoiled Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis' no-hit bid in the sixth inning, going deep for the first time this season Monday. The 24-year-old infielder is slashing just .176/.222/.353 with two RBI and one stolen base across 17 at-bats (four games) thus far, but Abrams should still be a strong source of power and speed in 2025 after recording 20 homers and 31 steals in 138 outings a year ago.

