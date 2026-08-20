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CJ Abrams News: Exiting starting nine

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 20, 2026

Abrams is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Rangers.

It's the first day off since July 1 for Abrams, who is slashing only .167/.268/.306 across his last nine games. The Nationals will deploy Nasim Nunez and Jose Tena in the middle infield for Thursday's series finale.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
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