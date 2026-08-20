CJ Abrams News: Exiting starting nine
Abrams is absent from the lineup for Thursday's contest versus the Rangers.
It's the first day off since July 1 for Abrams, who is slashing only .167/.268/.306 across his last nine games. The Nationals will deploy Nasim Nunez and Jose Tena in the middle infield for Thursday's series finale.
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