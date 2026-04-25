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CJ Abrams News: Getting breather Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Abrams isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.

Abrams isn't typically someone who sits down against left-handed starters, but the Nats will give the lefty-hitting infielder a break Saturday with lefty-throwing Noah Schultz on the bump for Chicago. Nasim Nunez will slide over to short as a result, opening up second base for Curtis Mead.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
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