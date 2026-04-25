CJ Abrams News: Getting breather Saturday
Abrams isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the White Sox.
Abrams isn't typically someone who sits down against left-handed starters, but the Nats will give the lefty-hitting infielder a break Saturday with lefty-throwing Noah Schultz on the bump for Chicago. Nasim Nunez will slide over to short as a result, opening up second base for Curtis Mead.
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