CJ Abrams News: Hitless in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Abrams went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in Thursday's loss to the Orioles.

Activated off the IL earlier in the day after recovering from a hip strain, Abrams was back in his usual leadoff spot in his return. The 24-year-old shortstop has racked up counting stats to begin the season with four homers, four steals, six runs and seven RBI through just 12 games, but his .222/.265/.533 slash line reflects his career-worst 26.0 percent strikeout rate so far.

