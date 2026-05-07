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CJ Abrams News: Hits grand slam Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Abrams went 3-for-5 with a grand slam, two doubles, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

Abrams plated a run in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double that scored James Wood and later crossed home plate in the bottom of the sixth following an RBI double from Brady House. However, his big moment would come in the bottom of the eighth with one out, as he cleared the bases with the second grand slam of his career. Abrams now has nine homers on the year and recorded a multi-hit performance for the fourth time in his last seven games, a stretch where he's hitting .423 with a robust 1.269 OPS across 30 plate appearances.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
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