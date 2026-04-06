CJ Abrams News: Homer streak ends Sunday
Abrams went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.
While the shortstop saw his homer streak end at three games, Abrams still found a way to contribute for his fantasy investors. The 25-year-old has been locked in to begin 2026, batting .290 (9-for-31) through eight games with three homers, two steals, seven runs and 12 RBI.
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