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CJ Abrams News: Homer streak ends Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2026 at 7:54am

Abrams went 1-for-3 with a walk, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

While the shortstop saw his homer streak end at three games, Abrams still found a way to contribute for his fantasy investors. The 25-year-old has been locked in to begin 2026, batting .290 (9-for-31) through eight games with three homers, two steals, seven runs and 12 RBI.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
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