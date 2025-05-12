CJ Abrams News: Keeps raking Sunday

Abrams went 3-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals.

None of the singles resulted in any runs, as the rest of the Nationals' lineup managed only two hits combined. Abrams has been on a tear since late April, collecting 10 hits in the last four games and slashing .379/.446/.515 over the last 16 contests with seven extra-base hits (five doubles and two triples), four steals, seven RBI and 10 runs. The surge has boosted his OPS on the season to a career-high .897 as the 24-year-old shortstop looks to take another big step forward in his development.