CJ Abrams News: Lifts homer

Abrams went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a stolen base during Thursday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

Abrams notched his sixth home run of the season, tagging left-handed reliever Dylan Lee for a solo shot in the eighth frame. He's been red hot at the plate recently, going 15-for-34 (.441) with two home runs, two doubles and two stolen bases over his last eight appearances. He has a .927 OPS on the season.