CJ Abrams News: Lofts leadoff homer

Abrams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

The shortstop belted the first pitch he saw from Spencer Schwellenbach over the fence in right-center field, giving Abrams the 10th leadoff homer of his career. The blast snapped a 19-game power drought for the 24-year-old, but Abrams has mostly been locked in at the plate since returning from a hip injury in late April. Over his last 18 games, he's slashing .351/.415/.514 with eight extra-base hits, four steals, eight RBI and 11 runs.