CJ Abrams News: Making move to second base

Nationals manager Blake Butera revealed Friday that Abrams will be the team's primary second baseman moving forward, with Nasim Nunez shifting to shortstop, Mark Zuckerman of NatsJournal.com reports.

Abrams remains at shortstop for Friday's game against the Mets, and he will still see occasional starts at the position. However, his main spot on the diamond will be second base, a position he hasn't played since 2022 with the Padres. The alignment should improve the Nationals' middle-infield defense, as Abrams has long been a poor defender at shortstop, while Nunez is considered an above-average fielder. Additionally, several of the team's top prospects are shortstops, so an eventual shift to the keystone for Abrams felt inevitable.