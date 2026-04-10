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CJ Abrams News: Pair of hits in win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Abrams went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a run scored in Friday's 7-3 win over the Brewers.

Abrams doubled home Curtis Mead to give the Nationals a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Abrams has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 12 games he's played this season and has been particularly hot at the plate since the calendar flipped to April. In eight games this month, Abrams is 10-for-28 with four home runs, 12 RBI, seven runs scored and four stolen bases. On the season, he's slashing .311/.415/.600 across 53 trips to the plate.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
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