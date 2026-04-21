CJ Abrams News: Pilfers fifth bag in Monday's loss

Abrams went 0-for-2 with a walk, two runs scored and a stolen base. He was also hit by a pitch.

The shortstop has begun to cool down at the plate, going hitless in the last three games, but Abrams is still finding ways to be productive. On the season, he's slashing .312/.432/.584 with six homers, five steals, 14 runs and 19 RBI in 22 contests.