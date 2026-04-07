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CJ Abrams News: Power surge continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Abrams went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

The shortstop launched the third of three eighth-inning homers by the Nationals as part of a six-run eruption that erased a 6-3 deficit. Abrams has gone yard four times in the last five games and hit safely in seven straight, batting .321 (9-for-28) over the latter stretch with a .750 SLG, eight runs, 11 RBI and two steals.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
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