CJ Abrams News: Power surge continues

Abrams went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's win over the Cardinals.

The shortstop launched the third of three eighth-inning homers by the Nationals as part of a six-run eruption that erased a 6-3 deficit. Abrams has gone yard four times in the last five games and hit safely in seven straight, batting .321 (9-for-28) over the latter stretch with a .750 SLG, eight runs, 11 RBI and two steals.