CJ Abrams News: Smacks solo homer Wednesday

Abrams went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Toronto.

Abrams got the Nationals on the board in the sixth inning, when he took Brendon Little deep for a 386-foot solo homer to right field. Abrams had a productive series in Toronto despite Washington being swept, with the 24-year-old shortstop going 5-for-12 with two doubles, three runs, two home runs and three RBI. The Nationals have an off-day Thursday before starting a three-game home series against the Diamondbacks on Friday.