CJ Abrams News: Stays hot in loss to Atlanta

Abrams went 2-for-5 with a triple, solo homer and three RBI in Friday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to Atlanta.

Abrams started the game 0-for-3 before hitting a game-tying solo blast in the top of the eighth ahead of a two-run triple in the 10th to give Washington a 4-2 lead. It was his first triple of the season. Abrams has two homers in his last three games and nine multi-hit contests this month. On the year, Abrams is slashing .299/.391/.556 with 11 homers, 45 RBI, 33 runs scored, seven stolen bases and a 23:42 BB:K across 220 plate appearances. Abrams has career-high line drive (20.3 percent), flyball (42.6 percent) and hard-hit (35.8 percent) rates in 2026.