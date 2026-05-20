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CJ Abrams News: Stellar campaign continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 8:30pm

Abrams went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Mets.

The shortstop cracked his first homer Wednesday since launching a grand slam during the May 6 victory over Minnesota. Abrams has hit safely in seven of his last nine games, turning in multiple hits on five occasions during that stretch. He's pushing for his second career All-Star nod in 2026, slashing a potent .300/.389/.539 with 22 extra-base hits, 42 RBI, seven stolen bases and 32 runs scored through 211 trips to the plate.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
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