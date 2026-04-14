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CJ Abrams News: Swats fifth homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Abrams went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

The 25-year-old shortstop turned on a 99.5 mph fastball from Paul Skenes in the first inning, pulling it over the wall in right field. Abrams appears to be on his way to career-best power numbers in 2026 -- through 15 games he's slashing .327/.406/.618 with five homers and 17 RBI, and his 32.6 percent flyball rate and 26.1 percent pull air rate would be career highs.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
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