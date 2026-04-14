CJ Abrams News: Swats sixth homer Tuesday
Abrams went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, double, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Pirates.
Abrams fell a triple short of the cycle and continues to rake at the plate with a .356/.426/.695 slash line across 68 plate appearances to begin the 2026 campaign. He had an RBI single in the first before flipping an 80 mph sweeper from Mitch Keller into the right-field seats for a solo shot in the third. Abrams has hit safely in 14 of his 16 games this season and 11 of 12 this month. He's also hit all six of his home runs this month with 16 RBI, 10 runs scored and four stolen bases over 50 trips to the plate.
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