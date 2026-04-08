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CJ Abrams News: Swipes two bags Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 8, 2026 at 10:12am

Abrams went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases in Tuesday's extra-inning loss to the Cardinals.

The Nationals ran wild in this one, going 6-for-6 on SB attempts off Pedro Pages and Yohel Pozo with Abrams leading the way. The 25-year-old shortstop is teasing a breakout campaign. slashing .308/.413/.615 through 10 games with four homers, four steals, eight runs and 14 RBI.

CJ Abrams
Washington Nationals
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