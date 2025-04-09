Fantasy Baseball
CJ Abrams headshot

CJ Abrams News: Tallies another long ball in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Abrams went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-5 loss to the Dodgers.

Abrams drove a high fastball by Landon Knack into right field and out of the yard to put the Nationals on the board in the first inning. The speedy shortstop has gone deep in four of his last seven outings, during which he's batting .296 with two doubles, six RBI, six runs scored and two stolen bases over 27 at-bats.

