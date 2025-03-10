CJ Alexander Injury: Exits Monday's game due to injury

Alexander (undisclosed) left in the seventh inning of Monday's spring game against the White Sox, Jessica Kleinschmidt of the Oakland Athletics Radio Network reports.

Alexander was subbed into Monday's game at the top of the seventh inning for JJ Bleday, but the former exited the game with an apparent injury shortly after and was replaced by Colby Halter. The nature of the injury should be announced shortly after the conclusion of Monday's contest.