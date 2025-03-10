Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
CJ Alexander headshot

CJ Alexander Injury: Exits Monday's game due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 10, 2025

Alexander (undisclosed) left in the seventh inning of Monday's spring game against the White Sox, Jessica Kleinschmidt of the Oakland Athletics Radio Network reports.

Alexander was subbed into Monday's game at the top of the seventh inning for JJ Bleday, but the former exited the game with an apparent injury shortly after and was replaced by Colby Halter. The nature of the injury should be announced shortly after the conclusion of Monday's contest.

CJ Alexander
Sacramento Athletics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now