CJ Alexander News: Latches on with Astros
Alexander signed a minor-league contract with the Astros on Tuesday.
Alexander spent nearly all of 2025 at Triple-A, slashing .254/.355/.450 across 462 total plate appearances with three organizations. He'll now begin the 2026 campaign in the Astros' farm system and is again likely to spend most of the year at Triple-A Sugar Land.
