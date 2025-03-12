Fantasy Baseball
CJ Alexander News: Rejoins lineup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Alexander (undisclosed) will start at third base and bat eighth in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Alexander exited Monday's game against the White Sox due to an unspecified issue, but his return to the lineup two days later implies he was dealing with just a minor health concern. The 28-year-old is battling for a utility role with the Athletics in spring training.

