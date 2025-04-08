C.J. Culpepper Injury: Having trouble ramping up
Double-A Wichita placed Culpepper on the 7-day injured list as he's had a hard time ramping up this spring, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.
Culpepper had a forearm strain last summer that limited him to 58.1 total innings across High-A and Double-A. There isn't an official injury diagnosis this time around, but it doesn't sound like his 2025 debut is imminent.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now