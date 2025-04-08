Fantasy Baseball
C.J. Culpepper Injury: Having trouble ramping up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Double-A Wichita placed Culpepper on the 7-day injured list as he's had a hard time ramping up this spring, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Culpepper had a forearm strain last summer that limited him to 58.1 total innings across High-A and Double-A. There isn't an official injury diagnosis this time around, but it doesn't sound like his 2025 debut is imminent.

C.J. Culpepper
Minnesota Twins
