C.J. Culpepper News: Returns from IL

Culpepper was activated from the 60-day injured list and threw three scoreless innings with four strikeouts and no walks Saturday for Double-A Wichita.

Culpepper began the season on the 60-day IL after he experienced difficulty ramping up this spring, but no specific injury was cited by the team. He made two rehab starts before he was activated from the injured list. Culpepper had an outstanding season at High-A in 2024 (2.89 ERA and 28.9% strikeout rate) but struggled at Double-A after being promoted (4.71 ERA).