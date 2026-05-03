CJ Kayfus Injury: Recovering from oblique injury
Kayfus has not played since April 24 due to oblique soreness, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
Kayfus, who was optioned to Triple-A Columbus on April 13, went from spotty work in Cleveland to playing every day for the Clippers, which contributed to the injury. After undergoing imaging, which revealed no strain, he began participating in baseball activities. Kayfus, who was not placed on the injured list, could rejoin the starting lineup in a couple of days.
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