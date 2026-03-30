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CJ Kayfus News: Idle Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2026

Kayfus is not in the Guardians' starting lineup against the Dodgers on Monday.

Kayfus will take a seat for Monday's series opener while the Guardians roll with Steven Kwan, Daniel Schneemann and Angel Martinez in the outfield from left to right. Kayfus went 0-for-8 with two walks, one run and four strikeouts across three games against the Mariners this past week. He also struggled in his start in left field Sunday, which could limit the amount of at-bats he sees until he shores up that part of his game.

CJ Kayfus
Cleveland Guardians
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