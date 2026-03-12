CJ Kayfus headshot

CJ Kayfus News: Left off projected roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 6:11am

Kayfus was not included in the latest 26-man roster projection for the Guardians compiled by Zack Meisel of The Athletic.

Entering spring training, Kayfus had been in line for opportunities at first base and designated hitter, but the acquisition of Rhys Hoskins after camp opened put a blocker in that plan. That left outfield as the only viable path to playing time for Kayfus, who is competing with other prospects, Chase DeLauter and George Valera. Kayfus is 3-for-20 (.150) with five walks, three extra-base hits (including a home run) and two RBI over 10 Cactus League games.

