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CJ Kayfus News: Losing out on regular starts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Kayfus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Kayfus will hit the bench for a fourth consecutive game, with the Guardians having faced three lefties and one righty during that stretch. The 24-year-old looks like he'll have to settle for a limited role as a fourth outfielder and backup first baseman with the hot-hitting Angel Martinez having taken control of a regular spot in the lineup.

CJ Kayfus
Cleveland Guardians
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