CJ Kayfus News: Losing out on regular starts
Kayfus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Kayfus will hit the bench for a fourth consecutive game, with the Guardians having faced three lefties and one righty during that stretch. The 24-year-old looks like he'll have to settle for a limited role as a fourth outfielder and backup first baseman with the hot-hitting Angel Martinez having taken control of a regular spot in the lineup.
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