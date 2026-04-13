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CJ Kayfus News: Moving to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 1:59pm

The Guardians optioned Kayfus to Triple-A Columbus on Monday.

Kayfus has slashed just .182/.280/.364 in nine games this season and has played sparingly lately, so he will head to Columbus where he can get more regular reps. George Valera (calf) was reinstated from the injured list and will take Kayfus' spot on the active roster.

CJ Kayfus
Cleveland Guardians
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