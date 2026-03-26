CJ Kayfus News: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kayfus isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.
Kayfus began making starts in the outfield and at first base for the Guardians toward the end of last year, but he will stay put on the bench to begin Cleveland's season opener. Steven Kwan, Daniel Schneemann and Chase DeLauter will start across the outfield Thursday, and Rhys Hoskins will get the nod at first base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ Kayfus See More
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week4 days ago
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: AL Central30 days ago
-
AL FAAB Factor
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups186 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target187 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target194 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ Kayfus See More