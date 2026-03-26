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CJ Kayfus News: Not in Thursday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Kayfus isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Mariners.

Kayfus began making starts in the outfield and at first base for the Guardians toward the end of last year, but he will stay put on the bench to begin Cleveland's season opener. Steven Kwan, Daniel Schneemann and Chase DeLauter will start across the outfield Thursday, and Rhys Hoskins will get the nod at first base.

CJ Kayfus
Cleveland Guardians
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