CJ Kayfus headshot

CJ Kayfus News: Regains playing time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Kayfus started in left field and went 1-for-4 with a run scored in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Kansas City.

Kayfus singled and scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning. He had been held out of the starting lineup in four consecutive games last week, but it appears his contributions in Sunday's doubleheader -- a double, a home run, two RBI and an additional run scored -- put him back on manager Steven Vogt's radar. Tuesday's start was Kayfus' third in the last four contests, and he played a pivotal role off the bench in the game he didn't start.

CJ Kayfus
Cleveland Guardians
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