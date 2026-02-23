CJ Kayfus headshot

CJ Kayfus News: Role becomes less clear

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Kayfus' path to a roster spot is impacted by Cleveland's signing of first baseman Rhys Hopkins, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

At the start of training camp, Kayfus was seen as part of a rotation at first base, designated hitter and right field, but the Hopkins signing changed that. It now looks like Hopkins and Kyle Manzardo could make up a platoon at first base while also being part of the mix at DH. In that event, Kayfus' path might only be in right field, where Chase DeLauter, Nolan Jones and George Valera are also vying for opportunities.

CJ Kayfus
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ Kayfus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring CJ Kayfus See More
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
155 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
156 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
163 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: American League Latest Trends
Author Image
Ryan Boyer
167 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
170 days ago