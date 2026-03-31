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CJ Kayfus News: Sitting again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Kayfus isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Kayfus has yet to record his first hit of the season through 11 plate appearances, and he'll take a seat Tuesday with Shohei Ohtani on the mound for Los Angeles. Angel Martinez will fill the resulting void in left field and bat ninth.

CJ Kayfus
Cleveland Guardians
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