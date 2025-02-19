Clarke Schmidt Injury: Battling minor back injury
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Schmidt is dealing with a "cranky" back, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The skipper is not concerned, noting that Schmidt threw an "aggressive" flat-ground session Wednesday and is expected to throw off the mound Friday. It's not clear when Schmidt might be ready to appear in a Grapefruit League contest, but at this juncture it does not appear to be an injury fantasy managers should be worried about.
