Clarke Schmidt Injury: Battling minor back injury

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Schmidt is dealing with a "cranky" back, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The skipper is not concerned, noting that Schmidt threw an "aggressive" flat-ground session Wednesday and is expected to throw off the mound Friday. It's not clear when Schmidt might be ready to appear in a Grapefruit League contest, but at this juncture it does not appear to be an injury fantasy managers should be worried about.