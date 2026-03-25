Clarke Schmidt headshot

Clarke Schmidt Injury: Could face hitters in April

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

Schmidt (elbow) is tentatively slated to begin throwing bullpens before the end of March and could face hitters in April or May, per MLB.com.

Schmidt did some throwing during spring training but primarily threw off flat round. He seems to be doing fine in his recovery from the internal brace procedure he underwent last July, though the right-hander isn't expected to be ready to rejoin the Yankees until the second half of the season.

Clarke Schmidt
New York Yankees
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