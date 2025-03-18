Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Clarke Schmidt headshot

Clarke Schmidt Injury: Could start Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Schmidt (shoulder) could start Wednesday's Grapefruit League game at the Phillies, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

There were positive reports after Schmidt threw a 24-pitch bullpen session Monday and again Tuesday morning, as Schmidt noted his shoulder felt good the day after. Schmidt may still have time to get built up enough to make his season debut April 3 against the Diamondbacks.

Clarke Schmidt
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now