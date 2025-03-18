Clarke Schmidt Injury: Could start Wednesday
Schmidt (shoulder) could start Wednesday's Grapefruit League game at the Phillies, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
There were positive reports after Schmidt threw a 24-pitch bullpen session Monday and again Tuesday morning, as Schmidt noted his shoulder felt good the day after. Schmidt may still have time to get built up enough to make his season debut April 3 against the Diamondbacks.
