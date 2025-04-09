Clarke Schmidt Injury: Final rehab start coming Thursday

Schmidt (shoulder) will make what's expected to be his final rehab start Thursday, either at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre or Double-A Somerset, Greg Joyce of the New York Post reports.

Schmidt looked good in his first rehab outing with Somerset on Saturday, striking out seven over 3.1 scoreless frames. He threw 51 pitches in that start and will look to up his pitch count Thursday. As long as Schmidt bounces back well from Thursday's outing, he'll be lined up for his season debut with the Yankees as soon as April 15 against the Royals.