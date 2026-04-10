Clarke Schmidt headshot

Clarke Schmidt Injury: Gets back on mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Schmidt (elbow) threw a bullpen session Friday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The 10-pitch, all-fastballs bullpen session was Schmidt's first time throwing off the mound since he had an internal brace procedure on his right elbow last July. Schmidt will continue with a gradual build-up, aiming to face hitters by June. The right-hander could be an option for the Yankees' rotation at some point in the second half of the season.

Clarke Schmidt
New York Yankees
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