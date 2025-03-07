Clarke Schmidt Injury: Lined up for April 3 season debut

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Schmidt (back) will remain at spring training when the team heads north and is slated to make his season debut April 3 against the Diamondbacks, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Schmidt has yet to pitch in a Grapefruit League game due to a back issue. While he seems to be past the injury now, the Yankees will hold him back for their sixth game of the regular season since he's behind schedule. Schmidt will throw a simulated game March 28 and is expected to have his pitch count built up to 75-to-80 before his regular-season debut.