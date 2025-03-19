Clarke Schmidt Injury: Might not be ready for first start

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Schmidt (shoulder) will not be built up to 75-to-80 pitches for the start of the season, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Curry adds that the Yankees are likely to be cautious with Schmidt, so it's possible, if not probable, that he won't be ready for his first turn in the rotation on April 3 versus the Diamondbacks. If Schmidt is indeed not ready, both Carlos Carrasco and Will Warren could open the season in the Yankees' rotation. Schmidt will throw a live batting practice session Thursday as he works his way back from a shoulder issue and a potential absence for the righty could be brief if he avoids setbacks.