Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Clarke Schmidt headshot

Clarke Schmidt Injury: Might not be ready for first start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Wednesday that Schmidt (shoulder) will not be built up to 75-to-80 pitches for the start of the season, Jack Curry of YES Network reports.

Curry adds that the Yankees are likely to be cautious with Schmidt, so it's possible, if not probable, that he won't be ready for his first turn in the rotation on April 3 versus the Diamondbacks. If Schmidt is indeed not ready, both Carlos Carrasco and Will Warren could open the season in the Yankees' rotation. Schmidt will throw a live batting practice session Thursday as he works his way back from a shoulder issue and a potential absence for the righty could be brief if he avoids setbacks.

Clarke Schmidt
New York Yankees
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now